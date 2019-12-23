Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony, shares first photo of wedding

tv

Hilary Duff exchanged marital vows with her fiancé Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday (December 21). The newlyweds took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves after the wedding, next to a blue car with the words “Just Married” written on it.

While Hilary opted for a mint green gown with a flowing train, Matthew wore a black tuxedo. “This,” the Lizzie McGuire actor captioned the cute click. “First!” her husband commented on it.

Matthew also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “for the rest of forever... 12.21.19.” Several congratulatory messages poured in from friends and well-wishers in the comments section.

People magazine reported that Hilary and Matthew got married in an intimate backyard wedding in front of close friends and family members. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told the website.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close,” the insider added.

Hilary and Matthew, whose relationship first made headlines in early 2017, got married seven months after announcing their engagement in May this year. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, who was born in October last year.

Meanwhile, Hilary will be seen in the Lizzie McGuire sequel, which will stream on Disney+. She made the announcement on Instagram in August by sharing a montage of scenes from the popular Disney show and wrote, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl...and into her 30’s.”

