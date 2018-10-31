Hilary Duff, boyfriend Matthew Koma welcome baby daughter. See pic

American actor Hilary Duff has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, named Banks Violet Bair. On October 25, the 31-year-old star welcomed Banks with her boyfriend Matthew Koma at her Los Angeles home.

Duff took to her official Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans. She posted a photo, in which the couple can be seen all smiles holding the little one.

"Banks Violet Bair, this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," she wrote alongside the picture.

She also shared a picture on her Instagram story giving her fans a closer look at her baby.

In June, the couple had announced that they are expecting their first child together. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Duff said.

Koma also shared the news with his fans, writing, "We made ababygirl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

In early September, the couple had asweet maternity photo shootand Duff glowed from head to toe.

Although Koma and Duff just welcomed their daughter,an engagement is nowherein the near future for the two. A source told E! News that they were in "no rush to get married." The insider said,"They already feel married and don't feel they need a signed document to seal the deal."

Duff also has a 6-year-old son named Luca Comrie with her ex, Mike Comrie.

