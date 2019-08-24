Lizzie McGuire gets a sequel on Disney+ with Hilary Duff returning as lead, millennials start a party on Twitter

tv

Millennials who grew up watching Disney channel’s hit teen sitcom Lizzie Mcguire can now reunite with the character in a revival that brings back original star Hilary Duff. Set to debut on Disney+, the show will trace Lizzie’s journey as an adult in New York, where she now has the dream job, dream apartment and a perfect chef boyfriend but the insecurities of her teenage years have also followed her in adulthood.

Terri Minsky, the original creator, is also returning, announced Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide, at D23 here. “It was a cultural phenomenon, especially for millennials. Lizzie McGuire was the voice of her generation and we wanted this Lizzie to be the voice of her generation,” Marsh said as he invited an “absolutely irreplaceable” Duff to the stage.

Hilary Duff attends D23 Disney+ Showcase at Anaheim Convention Center. ( AFP )

“We couldn’t and we wouldn’t do this series without you,” he added. Duff said it was great to be home.

“The good news is that just like me and everyone who grew up with her, Lizzie is also grown up. She is older, wiser and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting. She has her dream job, kind of a perfect life right now. She is working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator and she has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant.”She has a dream apartment in Brooklyn and she is getting ready to celebrated her 30 birthday,” Duff said giving a snapshot of her character’s life.

. @hilaryduff reveals she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire pic.twitter.com/FYNs49hUk4 — Phil Villarreal (@PhilVillarreal) August 23, 2019

The actor said, while Lizzie has realised her dreams, her insecurities are still there and her teenage version is “constantly bubbling in her adult head”.

As expected, millennials have termed it the best news to come out of the expo on Saturday. “I’m getting drunk just because Lizzie McGuire is coming back and I can’t contain my excitement,” wrote one. Check out more reactions:

Lizzie McGuire?? A reboot??



Y’all...I can hear my childhood self SCREAMING. That show was my JAM pic.twitter.com/tXu57jXQsP — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 🔜 TwitchCon (@jeffbrutlag) August 24, 2019

Pretty sure I yelled out loud "I CANT BELIEVE IT" a hundred times after hearing that Lizzie McGuire is returning tonight — Chelsea Kay Hurst (@ChelseaKayHurst) August 24, 2019

Disney knew I wasn't gonna pay for Disney+ so they decided to bring back Lizzie McGuire. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/duLm36JZ4f — вιg σℓє gяєєк 👑🐝 (@fotoqueen24) August 24, 2019

Princess Diaries 3? Lizzie McGuire is back? The Jonas Brothers reuniting? 2019 is giving me everything I ever needed. pic.twitter.com/OMQ59hKUD1 — BayAreaJonas (@BayAreaJonas) August 24, 2019

Word on the street is that our Iconic Queen is making her return as Lizzie McGuire ✨Here are a few of our favorite hairstyles from The show! pic.twitter.com/iR4dcviGzL — riptidesalon (@riptide_salon) August 24, 2019

I can’t believe Lizzie McGuire is coming back my childhood- pic.twitter.com/0SD8HJGwkx — ✧♡ (@laurennmccartyy) August 24, 2019

