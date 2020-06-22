Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal doesn’t agree with Sonam Kapoor: ‘I expected better from you’

tv

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:54 IST

Hia Khan’s boyfriend and TV producer Rocky Jaiswal responded to actor Sonam Kapoor’s post on privileges she gets as a star kid, sayings he ‘expected better’ from the actor. Sonam had shared expletive-laden messages being sent to her and her family as the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate was reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As part of the Father’s Day message, she went on to say that she is proud to be her father’s daughter, calling it her karma. “Today on Father’s Day, I’d like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter,” she wrote.

Rocky responded, “So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life? By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor! Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG.”

So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life?

By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor !

Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG https://t.co/KBJfRjXc9T — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 21, 2020

Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma’ by d high, mighty n powerful.Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise!✌🏽 — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 21, 2020

He added, “Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma’ by d high, mighty n powerful.Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise!.”

Also read: ‘I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me’: Radhika Apte on her life in London

Sushant was found dead at his residence at the age of 34 on June 14. His death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, especially for outsiders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more