Hina Khan shares how she’s preventing groceries, medicines from getting contaminated by Covid-19

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:17 IST

Actor Hina Khan has shared a video about precautionary practices that one can apply to their day-to-day lives to fight the coronavirus. Hina shared the 13-minute video on Instagram on Friday.

She wrote in the caption, “Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly.”

The video begins with Hina outside her house, wearing a mask and carrying a grocery bag. She says that she has just been on an errand run and bough groceries and medicines. She lays out all her purchases on the floor, and says that because there’s a shortage of sanitisers in the world, she tries to use as little of it as possible. As an alternative, Hina heats up some water and puts it in a bucket with soap. She then washes all her purchases with the soap water. Another way to clean outside items, Hina says, is to wipe them with a napkin doused with sanitiser.

She uses the same technique to clean the medicines and the vegetables that she has bought. Hina makes sure to clean her hands, which are gloved, with sanitiser every few minutes. She leaves her shoes near the main door and says that she’ll bring them in only a day later, and says that she will sanitise her feet before going inside her house.

“It’s very difficult guys,” she says at the end of the video. “Life’s become so difficult. But it’s very important to take these precautions for your parents and loved ones.

