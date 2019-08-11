I am going to enjoy the experience at KK10: Amruta Khanvilkar

tv

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:59 IST

Amruta Khanvilkar is having a ball at the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 in Bulgaria. The actor left for the shoot in the first week of August. An adventure junkie, Amruta admits that she did undergo some training before leaving for the shoot. “I took up meditation, strength and weight training and parkour (an obstacle course method of military training). I feel everyone should experience such an adventure once in their lifetime.”

Her mom and manager, Gauri, and husband, actor Himanshu Malhotra had some specific tips to share before Amruta left for Bulgaria. “Mom specifically told me not to rush and instead, enjoy the moment. She gave me an hour-long session on how I am yet to understand life. How we, as human beings, should behave with each other. She is currently with my sister Aditi Khanvilkar and nephew Nirvaan in Dubai. She gives me immense strength.”

About Himanshu, she says, “He is the calm to my storm. If I am the driving force, he is the accelerator and the brake. He told me, ‘Amu, I know you are fearless and impulsive, but just be careful and don’t do anything that will hurt you and cause long-term trouble’. He told me to concentrate on the stunt and enjoy the experience.”

On the show, she is looking forward to the thrill and adrenaline rush. Apart from prepping for her stunts, she is also strengthening her friendship with co-actors and friends, Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel. She shares that the friendship has gotten thicker and they tend to forget that they are competitors.

“We are looking forward to enjoying the experience. At the back of our minds, we know we are here for the competition, but we are not letting that affect us. We will be cheering for all and supporting each other through all the physically-taxing tasks,” says Amruta.

Amruta is all praise for fellow actor Karan, who she refers to as a “mother tree”. “He is always protecting everyone. A few days ago, we just put on songs from the ’80s and ’90s and danced our hearts out.”

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 18:58 IST