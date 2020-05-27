e-paper
Home / TV / I am not interested in shot-at-home videos, though I have been asked to do the same, says Aniruddh Dave

I am not interested in shot-at-home videos, though I have been asked to do the same, says Aniruddh Dave

Being content with a minimalist life during lockdown, actor Aniruddh Dave voices his opinions on celebrities posting home videos

tv Updated: May 27, 2020 18:12 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Aniruddh Dave is using this time to spend with family
Aniruddh Dave is using this time to spend with family
         

“I feel that this time is not going to come back. I know we have seen a lockdown for the first time and I hope it is the last too. But yes, we have learned that anything can happen in life,” says Aniruddh Dave, who is using this time to spend with family. “I have learnt that we can live our life happily, with our family, even with minimal things,” he adds.

The Patiala Babes actor has been reading and playing musical instruments. He shares that he is not in favour of celebrities shooting work videos at home. “I am not interested in shot-at-home videos, though I have been asked to do the same, I like to work on set because I need that vibe to act. People who are shooting from home are great actors but I need the whole team and crew to shoot. I enjoy shooting with them,” says Dave.

Not in favour of celebrities posting videos of them doing their household chores, he remarks, “What you are doing at home is personal, why do you want to share it. I am not so active on social media so maybe that’s why I think like that.”

He asserts that post lockdown things in the entertainment industry will change, and states, “There won’t be crowded scenes, and we will see fewer romantic scenes and lesser crew members on set. People will have to get used to this new way of life and they will have to become responsible and self-sufficient. When our lives go back to normal, I don’t think most people will go out immediately. There will always be fear and I hope people are alert always.”

