‘I can’t live with my dead dreams’: Police recover actor Preksha Mehta’s suicide note

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:44 IST

Television actor Preksha Mehta, who committed suicide on Monday night, wrote in a suicide note that she couldn’t live with ‘broken dreams’. The 25-year-old Crime Patrol actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan Tuesday morning at her Indore residence.

A Times of India report has quoted police inspector Rajeev Bhadoriya from Heera Nagar police station, Indore, as saying, “A one-page suicide note was found in Preksha’s room, wherein she wrote about how she tried hard to stay positive through these times but couldn’t.” Bhadoria also told PTI, “During our initial investigation, we believe that she was suffering from depression. We are carrying out a detailed investigation in this case.”

According to him, the note read, “Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon (My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I can’t live with dead dreams. Its difficult to live in this negativity. I have been trying since past one year. I am tired now).”

The report also quoted her cousin, who lives near the family’s Indore residence, as saying, “She worked hard and realised her dreams all by herself. So her self-expectations were really high,” and that she “was a vibrant girl since childhood, but lately she had been very quiet”.

The cousin informed that Preksha had not joined her family to a cards session on Monday night and was sitting alone on the stairs. One being asked by her mother if she was okay, she had assured her that she was fine. Hours before her death, she had written on her Instagram stories, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).”

