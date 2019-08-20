I don’t want to be known only as a TV actor, says Mahima Makhwana

tv

As a young teen, she started her acting career with Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and followed it with Chakravyuh, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Mariam Khan. Since her last show went off air in January, Mahima Makwana has shot for a Telugu film, a web series, and is shooting another web show currently. “I wanted to do everything no matter how hectic it gets. I love to experiment and when I got these wonderful opportunities, I didn’t want to let them go. My Telugu film is an international bilingual project that stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal and I have an important role in it. Being part of such a film is a huge deal and I’ll continue to do regional films, if they have a great roles for me,” she says.

Mahima shot for the web show Flesh, directed by Danish Aslam, based on sex trafficking. She found the dramatic role “challenging” and it changed her as a person. “It was my first web show, and as I had done only TV shows till then, the experience was an eye-opener. Every medium has its pros and cons, but my first step into the digital platform was difficult as it was not a happy-go-lucky subject. It made me think and face the reality of the world,” she shares. She’s currently busy with her second web show, Rangbaaz 2, where she plays Jimmy Shergill’s daughter. She’s also in talks for a TV show as well because she says she is “missing TV”.

While the actor expanded her career with web shows and regional films, she is not thinking about leaving TV behind. She says she never wanted to stagnate in her career and that’s what drives her to do more. “I didn’t want to be known as another TV actor. I want to learn new things on different platforms. I am ready to wait for the next big opportunity or bag three projects at once. People often ask me why I pick projects where I am not the protagonist like I’ve been in all my TV shows. I tell them that I love doing things I haven’t done before. Also, the length of the role doesn’t matter, but the importance of it in the story does,” she signs off.

