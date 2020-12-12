I have been getting 4-5 cakes every day since a week now. It is overwhelming: Sidharth on his birthday

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 17:25 IST

Sidharth Shukla turned a year older today and has been basking in attention and love from his fans from all over the world. “I have never been a birthday kind of a person or gone all out to celebrate it,” says the actor, who turned 40 this year. “This birthday is special for all the love I have got from people from social media and fans. The number of gifts I have received are amazing. I am happier about the beautiful things people are doing for my birthday. They have been helping the underprivileged, planting trees and doing charity which really connected to me and touched my heart. The number of cakes I have got is unbelievable. Every day I have got 4-5 cakes since a week. It feels wonderful. It is sweet and overwhelmeing. My parents never got me so many cakes (laughs),” he admits.

Well known for starring in hit TV shows including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Shukla, the actor has lately been seen in multiple music videos, including one with Shenaaz Gill. The duo is called Sidnaaz by their followers, and were most recently seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video. Ask him about his rapport with Gill and rumours of link-up and he replies, “People like us and want to see us together. It is fun to work together. We are really good friends,” he states.

In the last two years, Shukla’s popularity has zoomed off and he admits that being himself on reality shows was the reason as earlier the audience loved him for his serials. “The love I got from reality shows is for Sidharth Shukla but the appreciation for my performances was for the characters that the audiences loved. As an actor, you want to connect with audiences and thankfully, I got this opportunity to be myself. Kabhi gussa kabhi pyaar, saare emotions were out there. All of us are like that and it was the real me on the reality show. I am more humbled, have more gratitude and respect that things much more today with all the audience love coming my way,” reveals the actor, who will soon be seen in a web show.