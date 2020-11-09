e-paper
Home / TV / I knew Covid-19 was going to happen some day or the other, says Arjun Bijlani about his coronavirus experience

I knew Covid-19 was going to happen some day or the other, says Arjun Bijlani about his coronavirus experience

The actor, who took care of his wife and son when they tested positive, says while facing hurdles in life, you have to be positive as stress just adds to your problems

tv Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:11 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Bijlani had planned to bring in Neha’s birthday in Dubai but as she got sick the plan was dropped.
Bijlani had planned to bring in Neha’s birthday in Dubai but as she got sick the plan was dropped.
         

Last month was a tough one for Arjun Bijlani as his wife, Neha and son Ayaan, tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is glad now that they are both fine and the tense phase is behind them.

“It was not easy to deal with the situation. I knew, it was going to happen some day or the other. I have learnt that when you face such hurdles in life, you have to be positive while dealing with it. Stress adds to your problems. I was scared when I heard they are positive but I didn’t let it them know. I didn’t know how the next 15 days would be. I took each day as it come- especially the first seven-eight days. I tried to keep everyone in good spirits,” says the Naagin actor.

 
View this post on Instagram

It’s all about balance!!!

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

His wife had some symptoms while his son had severe headaches. Bijlani took care of them and ensured that they were eating on time and getting their vitamins. “As a family, we were together in tough times and such experiences make you stronger. We followed the doctors advise and thankfully things are fine now. People have faced much worse while dealing with Coronavirus. I thank God for taking care of us. There are people who are sick and their parents are in a different city,” he shares.

The family took off for a short holiday in Goa to celebrate birthdays. Bijlani had planned to bring in Neha’s birthday in Dubai but as she got sick the plan was dropped. So, they all went to Goa to have a “blast”. “What matters is that we were together and healthy and happy. We combined Neha and my birthday celebration in Goa and it was a lot of fun. We went sailing and chilled on the beach. We needed this break after the Covid-19 experience,” he signs off.

