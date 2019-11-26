e-paper
International Emmy Awards 2019: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says McMafia win is ‘pure delight’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer McMafia won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. The actor took to Twitter to express his delight at the win.

tv Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was elated that McMafia was the International Emmy winner for Drama Series.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer McMafia won the best drama series award at the 47th International Emmy Awards. Soon after the win, the actor took to social media to express gratitude for the win.

“It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York with one of my favourite director James Watkins for our work #McMafia Congratulations @jginorton #DavidStraithirn @oshricohen #MerabNindzi & the Team #McMafia @iemmys @bbc #bestdramaseries,” Nawaz captioned his photograph with the show’s team. The 45-year-old actor played Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood in McMafia.

 

McMafia, produced by Cuba Pictures, revolves around Alex Godman (James Norton) a well-educated hedge-fund manager stuck with his Russian mafia family. The show is inspired by the 2009 non-fiction book of the same name by journalist Misha Glenny.

The Indian contingent at the International Emmys included the teams of Netflix anthology Lust Stories (best TV movie/mini-series) (best actress for Radhika Apte), Netflix show Sacred Games (best drama series), The Remix (best non-scripted entertainment) and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love (best documentary). Also present at the event were filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, actors Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

