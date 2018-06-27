Jaaved Jafferi: Boogie Woogie shouldn’t have been taken off-air, we wish to revive it

While it has been four years since Boogie Woogie went off air, judge Jaaved Jaaferi reveals that he doesn’t know why the one-of-its-kind dance reality show stopped in the first place. “I don’t even think they (the makers) should have taken it off air. It could have grown into the biggest show in the world,” says Jaaved.

“We came nine years before So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), the world’s biggest [dance] show. We were there in ‘96; SYTYCD came in 2005. If only our show was done in the correct manner and taken further the way we wanted to…,” he says, adding, “I would have gone somewhere else [too] then, but they didn’t let that happen. Maybe they didn’t have the vision.”

Aired from 1996 to 2014, the show achieved cult status in the country, and also had actor-dancer Naved Jaffery and actor-producer Ravi Behl on the judges’ panel.

On whether there are any plans to revive it, Jaaved says, “It’s not just our plans [that matter], but the network, channel, and everything.”

However, he signs off on a positive note, saying, “We wish to revive it with a newer take and team. We have it all ready, and it will work, since it was always organic and real.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02