e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / James Corden to host prime-time special featuring stars at home

James Corden to host prime-time special featuring stars at home

James Corden is planning to start a new show with stars from their own homes.

tv Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:49 IST
Asian News International, Los Angeles
James Corden has found an interesting idea for a new show.
James Corden has found an interesting idea for a new show.
         

As social distancing changes the face of TV amid the coronavirus outbreak, James Corden is bringing the entertainment and music world to living room couches with the prime-time special Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.

Corden and the guests will encourage viewers to follow the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In addition the show will also raise money for the nonprofit Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.

As per USA Today, on Monday the coronavirus-safe special will feature James, from his garage, introducing stars from their own homes around the world -- musical performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli performing in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish with Finneas O’Connell and John Legend in Los Angeles.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan fails miserably as he takes viral emoji challenge. Watch video

American illusionist David Blaine, actor Will Ferrell and others are also expected to make appearances.

“Since ‘The Late Late Show’ came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time. We are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a joint statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be cremated, says BMC
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be cremated, says BMC
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news