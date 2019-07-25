Janhvi Kapoor to make digital debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories for Netflix

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is likely to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar’s short in an anthology for Netflix, Ghost Stories, reports suggest. Bombay Talkies directors Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya are likely to reunite for Ghost Stories where they will make one horror short film each.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Zoya has a script ready and she will soon be filming her short. It is a quirky but really scary story and this will be her first stint with the horror genre. But everyone who has heard the story has loved it. Janhvi Kapoor is the one who will essay the main protagonist in Zoya’s short. Zoya and Janhvi met and the actress was bowled over by the script. It didn’t take too much of convincing and Ghost Stories will mark Janhvi’s debut into the digital world as well. She has also alloted her dates for the same and since it’s a 30-minute short, it will be wrapped up in about ten days of shoot.”

While Janhvi is already working on horror film with Rajkummar Rao, Roohi Afza, the short film will mark the digital debut for late actor Sridevi’s daughter. Janhvi and team wrapped up the Agra schedule for Roohi Afza earlier this week. The film’s title was changed from RoohAfza to Roohi Afza. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Janhvi also has Gunjan Saxena’s biopic where she plays fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena and has shot portions of the film in Lucknow. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

