Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji based on Rajneesh Osho, claims report

Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s blink-and-miss appearance in the popular Netflix series Sacred Games had piqued audience’s curiosity, which seems to be coming to fruition in the second season of the popular show. His dialogues from the trailer of Sacred Games 2 became a source of memes and reports now suggest that his character may have been based on self-styled religious guru, Rajneesh Osho.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “Pankaj Tripathi’s styling is almost similar to Rajneesh Osho, whose so-called religious movement was at its peak in the ‘80s. In terms of the writing too, Guruji’s character seems to be woven like the cult figure.”

Sacred Games also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

Netflix already has a documentary on the self-styled religious leader titled Wild Wild Country. The documentary was widely appreciated.

Talking about his choice of roles, Pankaj recently told PTI, “I am an aware citizen so I want my characters to be aware too. They should be aware of what’s happening in the society and make a commentary. They’re not in a la la land. Today we have films made on several topics. Stree is an entertaining film but it has strong commentary about women. I make sure I say something important without being preachy through all my performances.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj is shooting for Kabir Khan’s sports drama, ’83, where he plays the manager of India’s World Cup-winning 1983 team, Maan Singh. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among others and is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 cricket World Cup. Pankaj will also play Janhvi Kapoor’s father in her upcoming film on Gunjan Saxena.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 11:41 IST