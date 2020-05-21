Jay Bhanushali shares daughter Tara’s ‘priceless’ reaction on watching him host a show

tv

Jay Bhanushali has shared an adorable video of daughter Tara looking on in awe as she watched him host a television show. In the video, he is seen recording his bit for the music reality show SaReGaMaPa, as his little girl watches from the sidelines.

“Happiest moment for me when @tarajaymahhi saw me hosting for the first time and look at her reaction..the way she looked and reacted was priceless #trending #foryoupage #foru #babytalk #babylove #babygirl #baby #daughters #daughtersarethebest #daughtergoals #daughterandfather #girls #gharbaithoindia #lockdownextended #lockdownindia #lockdown2020 #lockdownfun #lockdownwork #workfromhome #stayathome #staysafe,” he wrote in his caption.

Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their daughter, Tara, last year. The two are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children.

In an interview with IANS earlier this year, Jay said that the first thing he does after waking up is go and see Tara’s face. He also joked that with all the daddy duties, he is learning how to be a ‘pro father’.

“First thing is I get up, see my daughter’s face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father,” he said.

“Without the support of my family, I would have been nowhere. Especially my wife, the way she has transformed me from a boy to a man. I absolutely love spending time with my little ones. Whenever I’m not at work, I ensure that I spend most of my time with her. I take care of every little thing about her from feeding her to putting her to sleep and also do my part by helping Mahhi with whatever I can and it is the best feeling in the world,” he added.

