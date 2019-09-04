Kalki Koechlin, Anjali may come together for Netflix’s Tamil anthology

tv

Actors Anjali and Kalki Koechlin are most likely to join hands with Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivn for his segment in the upcoming Tamil anthology web series on Netflix. Filmmakers Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara and Gautham Menon have also been roped in to direct three other segments in the series.

Even as we await an official announcement on Netflix’s foray into Tamil industry, reports have emerged that Vignesh Shivn has initiated talks with Anjali and Kalki, and both of them are yet to give their nod officially.

Details about the cast and crew of the other segments of the anthology are yet to be revealed. There are rumours that crime will be the unifying theme across the four segments in the series.

Meanwhile, Vignesh is all set to commence work on his next project with Sivakarthikeyan. Pre-production for this yet-untitled project has been going on for months now. Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna are said to have been roped in for the project.

Last month, rumours surfaced that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached with the offer to play the leading lady in this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement but reliable sources have already confirmed that Rashmika is most likely to come on board. She had recently signed her maiden Tamil film opposite Karthi. It will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised but the makers last week confirmed that the film will release next year in July. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose music for the film.

Sivakarthikeyan is busy wrapping up his upcoming Tamil project Hero, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a superhero. He also has Pandiraj’s Namma Veetu Pillai, a rural family drama, apart from a project with director Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:22 IST