Kapil Sharma’s co-star Sidharth Sagar ‘missing’ since November, friend takes Facebook help to find him

Comedian Sidharth Sagar, who is best known for his various avatars - including that of Selfie Mausi - in The Kapil Sharma Show, has been missing for five months now, according to a friend.

Somi Saxena, who claims to be a good friend of Sagar, wrote a Facebook post on Thursday appealing everyone to help find the comedian. Posting several pictures of Sidharth from the show, Somi wrote on Facebook, “You guys remember him Siddharth sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can.”

According to a report in divyamarathibhaskar, the comedian’s friends have been trying to contact him but in vain. According to the report, Sagar shared a disturbed relationship with his mother.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sidharth has worked in several shows including Comedy Circus, Pritam Pyaare Aur Woh, Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Live.

