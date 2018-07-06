Kapil Sharma’s new photo from Amsterdam has his fans concerned

A picture of comedian Kapil Sharma has surfaced online, and it has triggered a lot of concerned fans take to Twitter expressing concerns over his health. The former TV star was reportedly spotted at a grocery store in Amsterdam.

In the picture now going viral, Kapil seems to have gained a lot of weight and dons a cap. Fans who have seen this picture on Twitter have shown concern for his health. A fan wrote, “What a fall...!!!!! Some people can not handle the success! Really feel bad for @KapilSharmaK9 the man gave us unlimited hilarious moments! Hope he is able to cope with his mental state & recovers soon!!”

Another fan did not like that the comedian was stalked everywhere he goes. He tweeted, “Leave him alone... and stop pestering people... he needs peace and let him be alive...”

With Bulging Belly, Sunken Eyes, #KapilSharma Looks Unrecognizable As He Walks Into A Supermarket In Amsterdam - https://t.co/3lwXh7dhS1 pic.twitter.com/OOSjhGWaGI — MovieTalkies.com (@MovieTalkies) July 5, 2018

What a fall...!!!!! Some people can not handle the success! Really feel bad for @KapilSharmaK9 the man gave us unlimited hilarious moments! Hope he is able to cope with his mental state & recovers soon!! — sunita singh (@chandel70) July 5, 2018

Leave him alone... and stop pestering people... he needs peace and let him be alive... — Anjuraj Rajan (@anjurajrajan) July 6, 2018

The difference in actor’s appearance was noticed when he had landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor also returned to the microblogging site Twitter days before he returned to Mumbai. Kapil also accepted that his weight has increased, but he is looking forward to making some positive changes to his lifestyle.

Kapil had quit Twitter and left the country days after his meltdown on Twitter. The actor had also filed suits against a journalist and his former producer Preeti Simoes.

