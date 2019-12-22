Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar teases Krushna Abhishek, brings in Govinda

tv

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 09:23 IST

The team of Good Newwz including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani visited The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday to promote their film and had audience in splits.

The day was also special as it marked the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek, who plays a character in drag on the show, became the butt of Akshay Kumar’s jokes. Akshay explains the meaning of Bhanja Massage - how first the maternal uncle (mama) comes into the industry, works hard and carves a niche for himself. Then, several years later, his nephew appears on the scene, and swindles money using his uncle’s name (even as the Rs 1 crore flashes on the screen). Krushna was all embarrassed, even as the rest of the team bursts out laughing. Krushna is the nephew of actor Govinda.

Also read: Kapil Sharma has a complaint about Archana Puran Singh, Salman Khan jokes ‘Modi saab se karo’. Watch video

The actor had earlier spoken about the completion of 100 episodes of the hit show on TV. He had said, “I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show.”

Good Newwz is the story of two couples, both trying to have a baby. They opt for the IVF method, only to discover that there has been mix up in the lab when the sperms get exchanged.

Narrating an incident during the film’s shoot, Akshay had been quoted earlier as saying, “When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled. So much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz was earlier scheduled for a September 6 release. However, it will now hit the screens on December 27. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay’s Cape Of Good Films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more