e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar teases Krushna Abhishek, brings in Govinda

Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar teases Krushna Abhishek, brings in Govinda

The team of Good Newwz including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film on Saturday.

tv Updated: Dec 22, 2019 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar was seen poking fun at Krushna Abhishek.
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar was seen poking fun at Krushna Abhishek.
         

The team of Good Newwz including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani visited The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday to promote their film and had audience in splits.

The day was also special as it marked the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek, who plays a character in drag on the show, became the butt of Akshay Kumar’s jokes. Akshay explains the meaning of Bhanja Massage - how first the maternal uncle (mama) comes into the industry, works hard and carves a niche for himself. Then, several years later, his nephew appears on the scene, and swindles money using his uncle’s name (even as the Rs 1 crore flashes on the screen). Krushna was all embarrassed, even as the rest of the team bursts out laughing. Krushna is the nephew of actor Govinda.

 

Also read: Kapil Sharma has a complaint about Archana Puran Singh, Salman Khan jokes ‘Modi saab se karo’. Watch video

The actor had earlier spoken about the completion of 100 episodes of the hit show on TV. He had said, “I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show.”

Good Newwz is the story of two couples, both trying to have a baby. They opt for the IVF method, only to discover that there has been mix up in the lab when the sperms get exchanged.

Narrating an incident during the film’s shoot, Akshay had been quoted earlier as saying, “When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled. So much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz was earlier scheduled for a September 6 release. However, it will now hit the screens on December 27. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay’s Cape Of Good Films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
With 5,000 officers, snipers, security steps up for PM’s Delhi mega rally
With 5,000 officers, snipers, security steps up for PM’s Delhi mega rally
Bengal Guv slams govt after Jadavpur University defers convocation citing unrest
Bengal Guv slams govt after Jadavpur University defers convocation citing unrest
Kanpur remains on edge over citizenship law, death toll in UP reaches 17
Kanpur remains on edge over citizenship law, death toll in UP reaches 17
Pakistani professor sentenced to death over blasphemy charge
Pakistani professor sentenced to death over blasphemy charge
The electoral implications of the CAA-NRC issue | Opinion
The electoral implications of the CAA-NRC issue | Opinion
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News