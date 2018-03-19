Karan Tacker: I was asked for sexual favours by the same guy that Ranveer Singh spoke about

Karan Tacker might be a popular name on TV now, but like most acting hopefuls, his initial days in showbiz were full of struggle and untoward experiences, including the casting couch.

Karan, who has acted in TV soaps Rang Badalti Odhni and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and hosted reality shows India’s Got Talent, and The Voice, recalls being asked for sexual favours by the same man about whom actor Ranveer Singh had opened up in 2015. Ranveer had shared that early on in his career, a man had made advances, saying, ‘You have to be smart. You have to be sexy. Jo smart hai, jo sexy hai, wo aage nikal jaata hai.’

Karan says, “I saw this interview of Ranveer, and realised that it was the same guy; a casting director/coordinator agent who said, ‘I’ll ask you a question, whether you will work hard or smart’. Funny part is that he’s still a part of the industry, still casting, still doing things.”

The actor adds that advances come his way even today. “It depends on which way you want to go. I suggest people do the right thing. This period makes you understand the industry better and gives you a good story when people ask how hard it was for you!” he laughs.

Karan’s days of struggle were also about being paid very little or nothing. “For me, acting happened in a strange way, after a lot of things fell into place. I remember, I would take two trains and then two buses back in the day to a particular studio. I would get Rs 3000 for an ad film. There were times when people didn’t even pay me; they would just give me the photos from a shoot I did for their brand. I would shoot for free, put together those pictures and use it as a portfolio that would cost around Rs 50,000 in those days,” recalls Karan, who is reportedly in the running for a role in the sequel to the 2012 Bollywood film, Student of the Year.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @Rishabh Suri

Follow @htshowbiz for more