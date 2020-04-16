Karan Wahi donates earnings to NGOs working for coronavirus relief, provides for guards in his building

tv

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:01 IST

TV actor Karan Wahi has opened his Instagram for all sorts of promotional activities and has pledged to donate all the earnings to causes that are working amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram Stories, actor Asha Negi shared a post by Karan’s friend who wrote, “Because I know Karan Wahi would never speak about it. So I am puttint it out there. How proud I am to be his friend. He has donated all his earnings towards causes that’s working towards the betterment of Covid 19 situation.”

Karan also wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am making my Instagram available for promotional activities only if you put the money into the NGO’s account I tell you. I am an actor, use my services to do some good. #IDONTNEEDYOURMONEY.”

On his Instagram Stories, Karan also posted a few videos on Thursday. In one of the videos, he also informed fans that he and his neighbours have taken up the responsibility of supplying all essentials for the guards around their building where they reside. He also urged self-sufficient people to come forward and help the needy.

In the video, Karan said, “HI Everybody! Mai hope karta hu aap sab ghar pe hain aur safe hain. Maine aur mere neighbours ne plan kiya hai ki humare building ke jo guards hain unke khana, kapda ya jo unko jarurat ho wo hum unhein provide karenge. Kyuki wo apne ghar se door hain. Aur humein safe rakh rahe hain (I hope you are all at home and safe. My neighbours and I have planned to help the guards around our building by providing all essentials that they may need because they are away from their homes, ensuring our safety).” He also urged fans to share similar stories on social media.

