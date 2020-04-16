e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Karan Wahi donates earnings to NGOs working for coronavirus relief, provides for guards in his building

Karan Wahi donates earnings to NGOs working for coronavirus relief, provides for guards in his building

TV actor Karan Wahi is donating all his earnings from Instagram promotions for those working to improve the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

tv Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Wahi urges fans to come forward and help as many people as possible.
Karan Wahi urges fans to come forward and help as many people as possible.
         

TV actor Karan Wahi has opened his Instagram for all sorts of promotional activities and has pledged to donate all the earnings to causes that are working amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram Stories, actor Asha Negi shared a post by Karan’s friend who wrote, “Because I know Karan Wahi would never speak about it. So I am puttint it out there. How proud I am to be his friend. He has donated all his earnings towards causes that’s working towards the betterment of Covid 19 situation.”

Hindustantimes

Karan also wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am making my Instagram available for promotional activities only if you put the money into the NGO’s account I tell you. I am an actor, use my services to do some good. #IDONTNEEDYOURMONEY.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended

On his Instagram Stories, Karan also posted a few videos on Thursday. In one of the videos, he also informed fans that he and his neighbours have taken up the responsibility of supplying all essentials for the guards around their building where they reside. He also urged self-sufficient people to come forward and help the needy.

In the video, Karan said, “HI Everybody! Mai hope karta hu aap sab ghar pe hain aur safe hain. Maine aur mere neighbours ne plan kiya hai ki humare building ke jo guards hain unke khana, kapda ya jo unko jarurat ho wo hum unhein provide karenge. Kyuki wo apne ghar se door hain. Aur humein safe rakh rahe hain (I hope you are all at home and safe. My neighbours and I have planned to help the guards around our building by providing all essentials that they may need because they are away from their homes, ensuring our safety).” He also urged fans to share similar stories on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tv news