Kareena Kapoor says she watched Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz ‘at least 35 times’, is dying to do a double role. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly said that she has watched Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz “at least 35 times” and expressed her eagerness to play double roles. Kareena was reportedly speaking on dance reality show Dance India Dance where she is a judge.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Kareena gushed about watching Chaalbaaz - a film starring Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth and Shakti Kapoor that told the story of twin sisters separated at birth and living under drastically different situations. The tabloid quoted Kareena as saying, “I’ve always wanted to do a film where I could play twins like Seeta aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz.” She also said that her elder sister Karisma has been part of films like Judwaa and Saajan Chale Sasural, where she had to deal with the confusion of doppelgangers. “But I have not been offered a double role ever, which is quite strange. I’m dying to do one,” she added.

Kareena is currently switching between London and Mumbai to complete commitment of her shoot for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and her debut TV show. While in London, she juggles between shooting Angrezi Medium and spending quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi who are also stationed there. Saif is also shooting for his next, Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Kareena has completed the shoot for Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh’s Good News that also stars Kiara Advani. Later this year, she will begin work on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht that will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, among others.

