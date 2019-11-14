KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan jokes about wife Jaya’s height, says he may face belan for it

tv

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:29 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from laughing at his own expense and fans witnessed yet another instance of his self-deprecating humour on Wednesday night during his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. While talking to a contestant, Amitabh discussed the height difference between spouses, before mentioning his own height difference with wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan.

While introducing rollover contestant Chandan Kumar, Amitabh revealed that Chandan is soon to get married and selected his bride as their height matched. The star added he shouldn’t give much advice on height (referring to Jaya and his height difference) or he may have to face the ‘belan’ in his home.

Meanwhile, founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Prof. Achyuta Samanta will be seen on the hot seat, as part of ‘Karamveer Special’ of KBC’s 11th season.The BJD MP from Kandhamal in Odisha will not only share the screen space with host Amitabh Bachchan but also with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is his co-participant in the show. The episode is scheduled to be telecast on November 15.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look like newlyweds as they visit Tirupati on wedding anniversary. See family pics

Samanta will talk about his early days of struggle, his dedication to philanthropy, journey as an educationist and tryst with statesmanship, sources close to him said. He will also be seen carrying Odisa’s popular dessert ‘Chenna Poda’ and Saura painting made by KISS students for the megastar, the sources said.

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) provides accommodation, food and education from KG to PG level to poor tribal students, all free of cost. They are also given jobs after completion of education. Samanta has also established the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kandhamal seat in Odisha on a BJD ticket.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more