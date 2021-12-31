e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan says wife Jaya has a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions

KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan says wife Jaya has a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan said that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, has a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions.

tv Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan poses with wife Jaya Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan poses with wife Jaya Bachchan.
         

Host Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, has a knack for identifying bad seeds. He made the revelation after listening to a contestant’s personal story.

When contestant Bhavana Waghela told him about falling on bad times because of her husband’s poor business decisions, Amitabh advised him to listen to her. Bhavana said that their family had to incur debts after her husband’s business partner ran off with their money, for which she said she often berates him.

Amitabh told her to express herself in a calm manner, and said that women have a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions. Giving the example of how Jaya is able to immediately gauge a person, he said, “I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person’s hidden motives.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gives love advice to KBC contestant, says he used to write Jaya Bachchan love letters, continues to write them to this day

Amitabh often narrates personal anecdotes on the show. He recently spoke about how he ended up marrying Jaya, after a contestant asked him if he ever wrote her love letters. “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open hearted person),” he said. “Sir love letter aapne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters)?” the contestant asked. “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty),” Amitabh said. “Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”

Amitabh and Jaya recently attended a Christmas dinner with their family. Their granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared several pictures from the get-together on social media. Bhavana will play for Rs 1 crore on Thursday’s episode of KBC 12, after successfully answering the question for Rs 50 lakh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In