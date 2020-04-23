e-paper
Home / TV / Knowing your epics shapes you spiritually, says Swwapnil Joshi

Knowing your epics shapes you spiritually, says Swwapnil Joshi

In an interview with the actor he reminisces about the show that marked his debut

tv Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:17 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
Actor Swwapnil Joshi
Actor Swwapnil Joshi
         

With the finale episode of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan being aired on DD National a few days ago, Shashi Shekhar, CEO, Prasar Bharati, announced that Luv Kush will replace the show. The show that marked Swwapnil Joshi’s debut project was aired in 1988.The actor believes that the series will strike a chord with the current generation of viewers as well. “Knowing your epics shapes you spiritually, emotionally and mentally. They have been relevant across generations and are an important part of our upbringing. These stories shape your beliefs and thoughts and help you gain perspective on the rights and the wrongs,” he elaborates.

Sharing some of his fondest memories from the shoot back in the day when he was nine, he nostalgically says, “It was a weekly show. I used to shoot for 20 days a month. We were pampered by papa ji (Ramanand Sagar). Before every shot, he used to ask us if we wanted to shoot. If I was bored halfway through my makeup, he would cancel the shoot. He planned the entire shoot according to our comfort and convenience.”

Joshi says that Ramanand Sagar was a “grandfather figure” to him and he continued to remain in touch with the filmmaker for several years. “In spite of being the biggest producer, he was very generous, graceful and one of the humblest men I’ve met in my life. Even after the show, I was regularly in touch with him. He cast me as Krishna thereafter. I feel fortunate as I’m one of the few actors to be cast by him twice in a lead role,” he reminisces.

Ask him if the record-breaking TRP of Ramayan will have a positive effect on Luv Kush and he says, “These shows are beyond numbers. I don’t think that Luv Kush will be affected by the performance of Ramayan. Each show is known for its incredible writing and execution. They aren’t bound by TRPs, ratings, viewership and other parameters that dictate television today.”

