Kunal Kamra hilariously trolls Comicstaan, says Amazon’s Twitter is funnier than season 1

Comedian Kunal Kamra can’t stop trolling Amazon Prime Video and the streaming service’s latest series, Comicstaan (season two). The Twitter exchange ended with Kunal taking a scathing jibe at the comedy reality show.

The ‘conversation’ between Kunal, known for his politically charged comedy that attracts millions of views on social media, and Amazon Prime Video’s Twitter account, began when the comedian tweeted about a stranger asking him if he was judging the latest season of Comicstaan. “I said ‘I’m judging. Just not getting paid for it’,” the comedian wrote. Amazon replied, “Bold of you to assume other judges are getting paid.”

Someone in the flight just asked me "Why aren’t you judging comicstaan?"



I said "I’m judging. Just not getting paid for it" — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2019

This reply is funnier than season 1 of comicstaan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kh7No2rO0D — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2019

The latest season counts among its judges comedians such as Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, Zakir Khan and others. Kunal replied to Amazon’s tweet, “This reply is funnier than season 1 of Comicstaan.”

The comedy reality show features several aspiring young comedians, who are put through their paces in various styles of comedy, while they’re ‘judged’ and mentored by the established comics. The previous season featured AIB’s Tanmay Bhat as a judge, but he was replaced without any reason being given, but presumably because of his involvement in the sexual harassment allegations levelled against former AIB employee Utkarsh Chakraborty.

Winner of the first season, Nishant Suri, said that the show changed his life. “The journey was amazing,” the Delhi-based comic told Hindustan Times. “It was like a two-month comedy workshop and it has helped me become a better comic.”

Tanmay has since revealed that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. Comicstaan season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

