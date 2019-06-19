Lena Headey says Game of Thrones deleted a major Cersei scene that would have explained everything

Game of Thrones season 8 came with more lows than highs with the show ending its run with its worst rated season ever. Death of Cersei Lannister -- she was ignominiously buried under the Red Keep with brother and lover Jamie Lannister -- being one of its much-maligned scenes. However, Lena Headey -- the actor who played Cersei -- has now revealed that it would all have made sense had Game of Thrones showrunners not decided to delete an all-important scene.

Headey, speaking at a comic book convention in Munich, said that everything would have been different if a particular scene wasn’t deleted. The actor stated that the scene from season seven had Cersei ‘lose the baby’ and added that it was disturbing yet a magnificent moment for her character. She also noted that the specific scene was something she would have loved to portray on screen.

“We shot a scene that never made it into season seven which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei and it never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently,” Headey said.

Lena Headey had earlier said that she didn’t like the way Cersei was killed in Game of Thrones.

In Game of Thrones season 7, Cersei claimed that she was pregnant with her brother, Jaime Lannister’s child and called it a fresh start with Jaime – promising to never betray her again. However, by season’s end, Cersei opted not to honour her agreement to help in the fight against the Night King. Jaime then turned his back on her and headed north to honour his pledge to the fight in the north. The fans were left wondering if the pregnancy was real, or if it was all just a manipulation tactic.

However, if the miscarriage scene had been left in, it would have confirmed in season seven what fans found to be true in season eight -- Cersei was pregnant, and it may have even had impact on the direction of the story. Also the Cersei death scene, where she is buried with Jaime, would have had a different meaning for the viewers.

Headey also recently spoke out about Cersei’s fate in the end. In an interview to the Guardian, Headey said that she had her own gripes about the way things happened but was waiting to talk to show’s co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss about it first.

Headey went on to say that she wanted a better ending for her character, who died under a pile of rocks with Jaime.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey told The Guardian. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb,” she added.

However, if others had their way, the final season of Game of Thrones would have been very different. In an interview with IndieWire, director Miguel Sapochnik said he wanted the Battle of Winterfell to play out differently in Game of Thrones’ The Long Night.

“I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, ‘all bets are off, anyone could die.’ And David [Benioff] and Dan [D. B. Weiss] didn’t want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that,” he said.

Season 8 was Game of Thrones’ worst rated -- Episode one, Winterfell, has a 92% score; episode 2, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has an 88% score; episode three, The Long Night has a 75% score, which was eclipsed by The Last of the Starks’ 57% score, and then by The Bells’ 49%. The finale, The Iron Throne, is tied at the bottom, also with a 49% score.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 14:05 IST