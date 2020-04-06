Lockdown effect: Saumya Tandon gets back to writing

tv

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:52 IST

Expressing her thoughts through poetic verse has been a way of life for Saumya Tandon since she was six. In fact the poetry she wrote till the age of 16 was also published and nominated for the Modi Young Writers’ National Award. But somehow, in adulthood, she could not find the time to explore it further because of work commitments.

Now, given the current coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown, she wants to make most of her free time to pen down her emotions like before.

“Writing poems is a true calling in life for me,” she continues, “The kind of life we lead in Mumbai, we sometimes lost touch with ourselves. I too got stuck. Now I’ve enough time to go back to my passion. I’m reading a lot and that in a way is opening up my mind, heart.”

Tandon has finished reading O Henry’s short story collection. Her recent Instagram post was about enjoying reading eminent Hindi poet Shivmangal Singh Suman’s book, besides she is also working on her fitness.

What the 35-year-old is consciously staying away from is watching too much of TV or web. “I feel after a certain point it dumbs and numbs you. You stop thinking as such things tend to influence your mind. Not saying it’s wrong, but too much of nothing is good. Your mind needs to relax to let the creative juices flow. Reading I feel is a good exercise for your mind,” she says.

While poetry is a “great mood elevator” for her, she urges everyone to find their true calling, explore, as now is the time.

“I feel like I’ve been running on the treadmill at the speed of 10 but now everything is taken way. That’s helping me get a different perspective towards life. I want to write again, hopefully in the coming days, I will. Now we all have time get to explore the hidden side in us,” she adds.

