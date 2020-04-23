Mahhi Vij hails pregnant women and new moms amid lockdown, calls them ‘super strong’

tv

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:21 IST

Actor Mahhi Vij, who became a mother only recently, has posted a heartfelt note for pregnant women and new moms on Instagram, calling them super strong. She wrote the note amid the tension that engulfs everyone due to the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a picture of herself with her daughter Tara, Mahhi wrote, “I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong.. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside their mumma’s tummy!”

Also read: Complaint filed against Anita Raaj for allegedly hosting a party amid lockdown, actor refutes claims

“To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones.. .#MotherhoodWithMahhi @tarajaymahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #Covid19 #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove @ijaybhanushali,” she added.

Mahhi and husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed Tara last year. He and his wife Mahhi Vij also foster two kids. Talking about trolls who often offer advice on how to treat her kids, Mahhi recently said, “People often tell me I am spoiling my girl let her cry. let her be independent 6 months baby. you are holding her too much. Next time you think about telling a mother what she should or shouldn’t when it comes to her kids, without her asking for your advice.Stop and keep it to urself. in the meantime I’ll continue to love al over my sweet doll while I can bcoz I know these moments won’t last forever.One day she won’t need me as much, or she s too cool for mumma m.. until thn I’ll soak in al of the cuddles.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more