Mahhi Vij slams trolls targeting husband Jay Bhanushali for alleged dig on Paras Chhabra: ‘We didn’t even know what Paras was doing’

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:21 IST

Actor Mahhi Vij has written a post, apparently targeted at trolls who had been targeting her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali for an apparent dig at Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra. Jay had tweeted about people making a PR stunt out of helping the needy amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak; Paras was recently seen distributing food to the needy with friend Mahira Sharma.

Mahhi wrote late Tuesday, “Losers we didn’t even know wt Paras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us ...” She then quote-tweeted several individual tweets that targeted her husband’s post.

Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us ... — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Jay Bhanushali had tweeted, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst.”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

After being trolled for allegedly taking a dig at Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Jay wrote in a series of tweets, “If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect. Maine toh kisika bhi naam nahi liya lekin tweet machines udta teer apne pechwade mein le liye Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy guys there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity..football ki language mein- players dont hit a own goal kisike bhook ka mazzak mat udao neki kar dariya mein dal.”

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Maine toh kisika bhi naam nahi liya lekin tweet machines udta teer apne pechwade mein le liye 😂😂😂 guys there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity..football ki language mein- players dont hit a own goal kisike bhook ka mazzak mat udao neki kar dariya mein dal — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

He further clarified, “To motivate u click pictures with the stuff you donating but poor people’s name and identity should be kept in secret..socho unke bacho ko kitna kharab lagta hoga ki maa raaste par ek waqt ka khaana dhond rahi hain.Big actors have revealed the amount not d identity of the poor.”

To motivate u click pictures with the stuff you donating but poor people's name and identity should be kept in secret..socho unke bacho ko kitna kharab lagta hoga ki maa raaste par ek waqt ka khaana dhond rahi hain.Big actors have revealed the amount not d identity of the poor https://t.co/DjjJ1l9c2Y — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Paras and Mahira had recently distributed essential food packets to the needy and Paras had also uploaded a video of the duo while distributing.

The video got mixed reactions on social media with some criticising it as a publicity stunt. A viewer wrote, “Stop filming the families! Those you‘re helping have their self esteem which might be hurt with you showing the entire world about how generous you are!” Mahira responded to this in the comments section of Paras’ post. She wrote, “It is not always about show off or publicity! It’s just we are public figure so whatever we do becomes public including this. Also people expects from us and follows us considering their ideals. So by making our donations public encourages everyone to do their bits too.”

