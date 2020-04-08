Sonali Bendre shares ‘secret formula’ for sturdy immunity, says it helped her avoid infections during chemo

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:18 IST

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has shared three tips for building a sturdy immunity and claims to be practising the same for last two years - after she was diagnosed and then treated for cancer. Her message comes amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The video opens with a message “Health is not lack of germs, toxins or diseased cells in your body. It is how well your body responds to them. A sturdy immunity builds a sturdy health.” The next message tells us “Here is my three step guide to sturdy immunity Have done these 3 steps everyday for 2 years and the result is amazing.”

Further, we see Sonali holding a vapouriser in her hands and she inhales the vapours as the text says “Step 1 Inhale”. Next up, we see a glass of water and the text says “Step 2 a glass of hot water”.

We are then shown a plate with small portions of spinach, walnut, carrot, amla, fresh turmeric, ginger, apricot, blueberries, cranberries, almond, cinnamon and apple. All the ingredients are blended to make a smoothie. Finally, the video ends with a smiling Sonali holding her glass of smoothie.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu speaks about trolls: ‘They will ask for your film to be banned. When it works despite them, they are enraged’

Sonali wrote along the video, “Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it’s become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the “secret formula”. Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity. #WorldHealthDay.”

Sonali was earlier diagnosed with cancer and has completed her treatment. She had first opened up about her cancer diagnosis in July 2018. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more