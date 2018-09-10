Accident on Bigg Boss 2 Tamil sets, technician dead

A man employed on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil, season 2, died in an accident on Saturday. The man, Gunasekharan, was working as an AC mechanic on the sets of the Bigg Boss house. He was working on the second floor when he slipped and fell. He was admitted to a hospital but died there.

The Nazarethpet police are reportedly looking into the incident and a case has been registered. During the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which took place in Mumbai, one of the workers, a 28-year-old man, was electrocuted and died from the resulting seizures.

Given the behaviour of housemates on Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, the show has been continuously trolled. Kamal Haasan, who is back on the show as the host, even addressed the same onscreen.

Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss season 2 will end in just over 15 days. The most recently evicted contestant was Sendrayan, and this had shocked both the audience and Kamal on Sunday. Next week’s nomination will see Riythvika face the nomination directly.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:33 IST