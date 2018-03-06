Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2 teaser: Netflix is jumping aboard the Black Panther juggernaut

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first teaser for Luke Cage season 2, due to begin streaming on June 22. The show , part of the online streaming service’s series of programmes featuring Marvel superheroes such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher, takes a grounded approach to storytelling and is set inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Luke has now become a superstar hero in Harlem and has embraced his fame and power but fighting crime is like punching water - each time he brings one criminal down, another comes in to take his place. Feeling the weight of his responsibility, Luke uses his power more and more despite Claire warning him that he’s overstepping. A new enemy - Bushmaster - comes to town seeking revenge on Mariah for how her family wronged him. As Bushmaster tries to take over Harlem he and Luke face each other but Luke is surprised to learn the hard way that Bushmaster can take Luke out. To defend Harlem, Luke is forced to protect Mariah. Ultimately, Luke and Misty bring down Mariah and Bushmaster but Luke may have crossed the fine line between crime fighter and criminal as he takes over Harlem’s Paradise as a way to keep tabs on the community.

The first season premiered to positive reviews which highlighted the real-world parallels that Marvel was trying to make. The Hindustan Times review said that “Luke Cage is soon going to be counted as perhaps the best timed show in the television history.”

Season 2 arrives in the aftermath of Black Panther, another culturally relevant Marvel story that redefined superhero filmmaking, and like that movie, stars a predominantly black cast. The show stars Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick and Alfre Woodard.

