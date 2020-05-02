e-paper
Home / TV / Michael Sheen, David Tennant team up for Good Omens lockdown episode

Michael Sheen, David Tennant team up for Good Omens lockdown episode

tv Updated: May 02, 2020 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Michael Sheen, David Tennant played Aziraphale and demon Crowley respectively in Good Omens.
         

Actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant have reunited for a special version of Amazon series Good Omens to mark the 30th anniversary of authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name.

The new special, titled Good Omens: Lockdown, follows angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) as they check in with each other in lockdown.

 

The two friends are talking through their current pandemic situations in an audio-only clip, which was published on Terry Pratchett’s YouTube page.

Good Omens, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, was created and written by Gaiman, who also served as showrunner.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Set in 2018, the six-episode series follows Crowley and Aziraphale, longtime friends who, having grown accustomed to life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

The show also featured Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall and Jon Hamm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

