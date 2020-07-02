e-paper
Home / TV / Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever gets renewed for season two by Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever gets renewed for season two by Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season. It shows a girl of Indian original struggling through high school life in America.

tv Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played Devi in Never Have I Ever.
Netflix has given a second season order for Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. The series, which Kaling co-created with Lang Fisher, has been handed a second, 10-part run by the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show revolves around an academically competitive but hot-headed teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

The first season, which debuted on April 27 this year, has been lauded by the critics for its inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star in the series.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling exec producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

