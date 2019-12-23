e-paper
Home / TV / Mira Nair demands release of Sadaf Jafar: ‘Our SuitableBoy actress beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow’

Mira Nair demands release of Sadaf Jafar: ‘Our SuitableBoy actress beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow’

Filmmaker Mira Nair has demanded the release of Sadaf Jafar, who will be seen in her upcoming series A Suitable Boy. The actor was arrested for taking part in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dec 23, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mira Nair said that the arrest of Sadaf Jafar was "appalling".
Mira Nair said that the arrest of Sadaf Jafar was “appalling”.(Twitter/Lookout Point TV)
         

Filmmaker Mira Nair has alleged that Sadaf Jafar, who features in her upcoming six-part series A Suitable Boy, was arrested and beaten up for peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow. She shared an article on the arrest and wrote, “This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”

 

Sadaf was among the over 200 people arrested in Lucknow on Thursday (December 19), for taking to the streets in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. She is also a Congress worker and a social activist.

Also read: Sadaf Jafar, lone woman arrested for Lucknow anti-CAA protests

The new law will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. However, Muslims from these three countries will not be eligible for citizenship under this Act.

Meanwhile, the first look of A Suitable Boy was unveiled earlier this month. While one of the stills featured Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, the other had newcomer Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar.

 

 

Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy will bring Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name alive on celluloid. The series will be produced by Lookout Point for BBC One, with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay.

A Suitable Boy also stars Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Aamir Bashir, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Vivek Gomber in key roles.

