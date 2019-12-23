Mira Nair demands release of Sadaf Jafar: ‘Our SuitableBoy actress beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow’

tv

Filmmaker Mira Nair has alleged that Sadaf Jafar, who features in her upcoming six-part series A Suitable Boy, was arrested and beaten up for peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow. She shared an article on the arrest and wrote, “This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”

This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release https://t.co/RPxOfYjZ75 — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) December 22, 2019

Sadaf was among the over 200 people arrested in Lucknow on Thursday (December 19), for taking to the streets in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. She is also a Congress worker and a social activist.

The new law will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. However, Muslims from these three countries will not be eligible for citizenship under this Act.

Meanwhile, the first look of A Suitable Boy was unveiled earlier this month. While one of the stills featured Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, the other had newcomer Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar.

This picture features Ishaan Khatter as our other lead Maan and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated. #ASuitableBoy coming to @BBCOne in 2020. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/1eDzSIo6tV — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

We are thrilled to share some gorgeous first look photos of our upcoming production of #ASuitableBoy. This picture features Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Mrs Rupa Mehra. 📸🇮🇳🧡 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BbOk0jmLNy — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy will bring Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name alive on celluloid. The series will be produced by Lookout Point for BBC One, with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay.

A Suitable Boy also stars Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Aamir Bashir, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Vivek Gomber in key roles.

