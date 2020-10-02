Mirzapur 2 teaser: Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiyya is thirsting for revenge, wants to kill so he can live. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:30 IST

Makers of popular web show Mirzapur have released a fresh teaser ahead of the trailer launch for the second season of the Amazon original and it features lead actor Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiyya. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, the show also features Ali, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.The trailer release date is finally announced as October 6

The video shows Ali holding a gun and firing it. He can be heard saying in the background saying, “Humara uddesh ek hi hai. Jaan se maarenge kyuki marenge tab hi jee paenge . (My sole purpose is to kill, because I will be able to live only when I kill).” The official handle of Prime Video shared the video with the caption, “Revenge fears none, the game has just begun #Mirzapur2.”

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. He also has eyes on his father’s throne.

An earlier video featured Pankaj and Divyendu. The all-powerful Kaleen Bhaiyya-- Pankaj is seen standing with his back to Divyendu aka Munna.

The show also stars Vikrant, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Earlier, Amazon Prime Video made the first season of the show available to everyone including those who have not subscribed to the video streaming platform.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty the night before his death: actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani denies reports

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more