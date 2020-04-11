e-paper
Home / TV / Mirzapur or Sacred Games? Pankaj Tripathi reveals which show required more research

Mirzapur or Sacred Games? Pankaj Tripathi reveals which show required more research

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has appeared in Netflix’s Sacred Games and Amazon’s Mirzapur, reveals which show required more research.

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in Sacred Games (L) and Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur (R).
Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in Sacred Games (L) and Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur (R).
         

One of contemporary Bollywood's most talented actors, Pankaj Tripathi, has been outstanding in almost all his roles. With the ongoing lockdown restricting viewers to their homes, we trained focus on Pankaj's OTT performances, since these can be enjoyed within the confines of the living room.

His two notable acts in the world of web series have been Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur and Guruji in Sacred Games. Both performances gained major fanbases. Personally, the actor finds it difficult to choose which among the two is his favourite.

"It would be like choosing between two children. Both characters are close to me, both have required a lot of hard work," Pankaj told IANS, while cooking a meal amid the 21-day lockdown.

 

"Both of them have been very challenging. However, for Guruji I had to research more as I have seen something like Kaleen bhaiya's life in my Purvanchal days. But I would not differentiate as both roles required a lot of hard work," he said.

Mirzapur follows the life of Akhandanand Tripathi, or Kaleen bhaiya, a mafia boss played by Pankaj, while in Sacred Games he plays the power-hungry spiritual leader Guruji.

Currently, Pankaj, who is also a professional chef, is getting ample time to spend with his family due to the 21-day lockdown. He reveals he has been "spending time cooking, and also with wife and kids".

Lately, he has been helping his wife Mridula in making homemade masks and has also turned into a writer, penning all his thoughts.

