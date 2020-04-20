Money Heist creator reveals why he was forced to kill Berlin on the show, doesn’t agree with decision

tv

Money Heist creator Alex Pina has said that he was urged to kill off the character Berlin from the show because he didn’t fit with the times. Pina expressed some dissatisfaction with the request, which reportedly came from top bosses.

“I said I had no intention of taking him out of the series,” Pina said in the documentary, Money Heist: The Phenomenon, which was released in conjunction of the show’s fourth season on Netflix. “Someone said to me, ‘This character doesn’t fit with the times. You should take him out of the series.’”

Pina acknowledged the fact that Berlin was “a misogynist, narcissist and psychopath in many ways,” but added that without characters such as this, “television is bland it’s boring because less things happen.” Pina continued,

“But we could have a character like that in the series and the audience could freely decide whose side they’re on, right?”

Played by Pedro Alonso, Berlin was one of the most popular characters on the show, a fact that the actor acknowledged. He said in the documentary, “People need to get their heads checked because I’m sure he’s not the character you’d want your daughter to marry. [But] that dominant side to him, his leadership, repulses us but it gives us a certain sense of safety.”

After two successful seasons, Money Heist was picked up by Netflix. Pina in a recent interview suggested that Berlin could feature in a spin-off series of his own. “Berlin’s case for his own show is very clear; he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist. But still there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity,” Pina told Oprah magazine.

