Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Show’s writer hints Sidharth Shukla is part of Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar? See pic

A screenshot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge lead writer Shobhit Sinha confirming Sidharth Shukla’s presence in the show is going viral on social media.

tv Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill expressed her fondness for Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13.
The romance of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly nicknamed SidNaaz, was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. However, fans’ hopes that the relationship would continue after the show were dashed when a new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was announced in which Shehnaaz will find a groom for herself.

Now, it appears that Sidharth might be a part of the show. Shobhit Sinha, the lead writer of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, confirmed the news on Twitter, according to a screenshot shared by a fan club. However, Shobhit’s Twitter account has now been deactivated.

Speculation was rife that Sidharth would host Shehnaaz’s swayamvar, but one of Shobhit’s Instagram posts revealed that the host is Maniesh Paul. It is not yet known in what capacity Sidharth will be a part of the show, which will also have Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra looking for a bride.

 

Meanwhile, Shobhit reassured fans of Shehnaaz that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will not tarnish her image, after they flooded his Instagram posts with messages of concern. “I respect and understand feelings of all the fans of shehnaaz. This show is for her and entertaining her fans. Kindly watch the show with all love and trust. Lots of love to everybody,” he wrote in the comments section of one of his posts.

Shobhit has been the writer of shows such as Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Circus and Entertainment Ki Raat. This has sparked speculation that Shehnaaz’s swayamvar is a comedy programme.

 

Earlier, in an interview, Sidharth said that he was “very happy” that Shehnaaz was looking for a groom for herself and wished her all the best for her future. “I am very happy that she is going to get married and I hope she has a great life from here on,” he had said.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge premieres on Monday (February 17) night. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10.30pm on Colors.

