Colors TV on woman’s claim she left job with channel after ‘fixed’ Bigg Boss 13 finale: ‘She is not employed with us’

tv

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:32 IST

Colors TV has issued clarifications on a woman’s claims that she quit her job at the channel after she found out how they ‘fixed’ Bigg Boss season 13 finale despite Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla receiving equal votes. Colors has said that the woman was not employed with the channel.

“We at COLORS would like to clarify that the individual who goes by the name Feriha (@ferysays) is not employed or associated with our channel contrary to what she has stated in her profile. The claims made by her against our channel, our spokespersons and talent are unfounded and not true. We request our fans and viewers to not believe any information coming from such inauthentic and unauthorized sources,” they wrote in a tweet.

Earlier over the weekend, one Feriha on Twitter had said the show was ‘fixed’. “I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can’t demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can’t be part of it. #BiggBoss,” she wrote in a tweet. The tweet received 7.7K retweets and 14K likes.

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

Feriha tweeted in response to Colors tweet that she ‘will be releasing my response to Colors Management’s statement soon.’ She also shared pictures of Colors’ teams, asking people to ‘name and shame’ them.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan has a riddle for Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan says ask granddaughter Aaradhya for answer

Soon after the winner was announced on Saturday, a video from what is being called the show’s control room went viral online. It showed the team discussing how both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz received equal votes so it was on them to decide who finally wins. The video angered Asim’s fans who rallied against the channel and the show on Twitter.

However, Asim himself has said that the show was not fixed. “There’s nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of the audience’s love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happened,” he told ABP News.

Follow @htshowbiz for more