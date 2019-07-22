Nach Baliye 9: Babita Phogat, Urvashi Dholakia to Prince Narula, check out complete list of contestants

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye premiered this Friday. Produced by Salman Khan, the show unveiled all the participants over the weekend.

A major drift from the usual concept of couples competing against each other on the show, this year, even ex couples are in fray. The twist was introduced by Salman.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, known as one of the most popular television couples, opened the show on Friday with a romantic dance performance. Shivangi asked Salman the reason behind the new concept of bringing ex-partners together for the show. To this Salman replied, “If two people are not able to spend their lives together, you should be ok with everyone. If you could not make it in one field, you can come together and work together. A boy and a girl can be friends even after breakup, but it depends.”.

Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya will pair up with ex boyfriend Alam Makkar for the show. Talking about working with her ex, she earlier said, “It’s the time to work hard and put in your best, not mull over things that are secondary”.

Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag

Indian wrestler Babita will also be seen on the show with fiancée Vivek Suhag. Aamir Khan’s hit film Dangal was based on the life of Babita, her sister Geeta and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva

Former couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva were the first ones to be introduced as ex-couples. While introducing the two, Salman revealed that he, too, talks to his ex-girlfriends. Urvashi played Indian television’s most iconic villain, Komolika for many years on Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is all set to try his luck on yet another reality show. He will be seen shaking a leg with his wife Dina Umarova who is said to be a trained dancer. Also, for those who don’t know, Dina is a well-known Russian model.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary

During their introduction, Yuvika told Salman about the recent death of Prince’s brother and the Bollywood star was quick to call him strong. “To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother’s demise... I think you’re the strongest man I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother,” Salman said, calling an emotional Prince a ‘winner’.

Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who will be seen on Nach Baliye 9 with his ex Madhurima Tulli, said about working on the show, “I have made it clear that I won’t give them [the makers] fodder by indulging in behind-the-scenes drama. I would prefer it if they didn’t know about our fights. I am not hungry for publicity. I don’t believe in creating fake fights and getting votes. I don’t want to disrespect her either. I want to do this in a healthy spirit. Break-ups often lead to fights. So, whenever we meet and if the topic [of the relationship] arises, we end up fighting. But at the end of the day, we are both participating to win. It’s not going to be easy.”

Sanaya Irani -Mohit Sehgal



Sanaya, who earlier participated in Nach Baliye in 2017, will be seen on the show again with Mohit Sehgal. She is one of the better known faces of Indian television, having worked on shows like Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Du.

Faisal Khan-Muskaan



Chandragupta Maurya actor Faisal, along with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, will be seen together on the dance reality show. Faisal has also won Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2012 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015.

Sourabh and Riddhima



This cute couple, Jodi No. 10 - Sourabh and Ridhima a.k.a #SouRidhi give away their reason for being on Nach Baliye 9!



Watch them on #NachBaliye9, Every Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :- https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8 @sourabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/5n0LKYUA8F — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 21, 2019

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will be seen dancing with Ridhimma Jain. The two are proud parents to twins – a boy and a girl.

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Reportedly the highest paid actor on the show, Anita Hassanandani will be seen with Rohit Reddy on the show. She played one of the leads on Colors’ Naagin 3.

