Nach Baliye 9’s Vishal Aditya Singh on working with ex Madhurima Tulli: ‘Don’t believe in creating fake fights for votes’

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh will participate in the upcoming ninth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tulli. He has said that he will not indulge the makers of the show with “behind the scenes drama”, adding that he wants the fights to stay behind closed doors. Produced by Salman Khan, the show is likely to premiere with the Bollywood star on stage, hosting the opening episode.

Talking to Mid Day in an interview, Vishal said, “I have made it clear that I won’t give them [the makers] fodder by indulging in behind-the-scenes drama. I would prefer it if they didn’t know about our fights. I am not hungry for publicity. I don’t believe in creating fake fights and getting votes. I don’t want to disrespect her either. I want to do this in a healthy spirit. Break-ups often lead to fights. So, whenever we meet and if the topic [of the relationship] arises, we end up fighting. But at the end of the day, we are both participating to win. It’s not going to be easy.”

Ironically, it was Vishal and Madhurima whose on-set fight reports surfaced from the shoot of the maiden episode itself.

Talking about why they broke up, the actor said, “She was not right for me. When someone starts belittling you, it becomes difficult to live with them. I am desi, and she had a problem with that. I don’t converse much in English, I choose to talk in Hindi. We belong to different schools of thought. When someone tries to change you completely, the only option is to walk away.”

Vishal has worked on TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Madhurima is a film actor who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Naam Shabana.

Vishal even said he was not sure about taking up Nach Baliye as they had asked him to pair with his former girlfriend: “The only reason I was hesitant to do this show was the ‘ex’ factor. But my friends and well-wishers explained that the show has come my way at an opportune time and asked me to try my hand at it. This will be my first reality show,” he told the tabloid.

Salman reportedly gave the idea of bringing ex-partners together on the dance floor. As per the new concept, real life couples will be pitted opposite ex-couples on the show.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 15:04 IST