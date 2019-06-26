Nach Baliye 9: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Vishal Aditya Singh to join ex-girlfriend on dance floor. See pic

The makers of upcoming celebrity dance show Nach Baliye season 9 have unveiled the next jodi of the season. The new promo shows actor Vishal Aditya Singh dancing in a quirky black costume with his partner hiding her face under a mask.

While Vishal grooves on the dance floor in the black bodysuit with spikes, his partner in the red costume is reported to be his ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. Vishal has worked in TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Madhurima is a film actor who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana.

The earlier promo showed TV actor Urvashi Dholakia dancing in a ruffled orange dress with her ex-boyfriend who covered his face with a silver mask. The man behind the mask is presumed to be her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Salman Khan is producing the ninth season of Nach Baliye and has introduced the concept of bringing ex-partners together on the dance floor.

As per the new concept, some real life couples as well as ex-couples will be seen matching dance steps on the show. Among others rumoured to be part of the show are Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who tied the knot last year.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have roped in Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover to host the show. Actor Ranveer Tandon and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar are expected to join Salman as judges this season. Salman had said in the report, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

