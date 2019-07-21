Prince Narula breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 premiere after brother’s death, Salman Khan offers support. Watch video

Television actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were revealed as contestants on the premiere episode of Nach Baliye season 9, and the former Bigg Boss contestant broke down in tears when the topic of his brother’s recent death was brought up. Salman Khan, who is the producer of the show and co-hosted the episode, offered words of support for Prince.

“To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother’s demise... I think you’re the strongest man I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother,” Salman said, calling an emotional Prince a ‘winner’.

Host Maniesh Paul commended Prince for being there to shoot the episode, despite the personal tragedy his family is currently facing.

Prince’s brother, Rupesh, died due to accidental drowning in Toronto, earlier this month. Rupesh, 25, had got married two months ago, and his wife was expected to join him soon. Prince told SpotboyE, “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi (It has been just two month since he got married). He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend.”

He continued, “The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him ‘tu chal, main bas aata hoon’ Rupesh’s friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion ‘doob gaya, doob gaya’. He ran back inside and they couldn’t find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more.”

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss, also hosted by Salman, and entered into a relationship afterwards. They tied the knot in 2018.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 12:17 IST