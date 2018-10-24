Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s Maldives honeymoon is as romantic as the pictures

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and went on to throw a grand reception in Chandigarh. The newlyweds are now off to Maldives for their honeymoon and their fans can’t keep calm over their romantic pictures. Prince shared a beautiful picture with his new wife on Instagram along with a lovely caption, “Sunsets are always better on a cruise and even prettier with my wife next to me.” Twinning in black tees, the two spelt love with their cute bonhomie.

Yuvika also shared a gorgeous picture while relaxing in a pool that went with the caption, “My escape is to just get in a boat and disappear on the water with @princenarula #Maldives.” The two were earlier spotted at the airport while leaving for their honeymoon destination.

The television personalities had tied the knot on October 12 followed by a reception on October 21, 2018. Their wedding was a traditional affair and the pre-wedding celebrations included a mehendi, engagement and sangeet ceremony as well.

Their wedding reception turned out to be a perfect fairytale as the newlyweds arrived at the venue in a royal chariot adorned with colourful flowers and white fur. Yuvika played a perfect princess in a glittery, silver-grey Cinderella gown complete with an overhead bun and a tiara. The groom was however, a complete contrast in a fusion navy blue kurta pajama. Television celebs Karan Kundra with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among the guests at the reception.

Prince and Yuvika at their wedding reception.

Yuvika had chosen a knee-length, mint green lehenga for her mehendi and donned an embroidered red anarkali gown for her engagement. She made a unique style statement in a quirky white lehenga at her star-studded sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, the groom preferred kurta-pajamas for the traditional functions except picking up a sherwani for the nuptials.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:35 IST