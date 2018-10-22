Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding reception is a perfect fairytale. See pics

TV personalities Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got the town talking when they had the wedding of their dreams on October 12. The newlyweds went on to host a grand wedding reception in Chandigarh on October 21. The two had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai but hosted a reception in Chandigarh where Prince’s family lives.

While Prince looked dapper in a fusion navy blue kurta pajama, Yuvika looked no less than a princess in a beautiful silver-grey gown on their special day. The new bride was dressed in an off-shoulder Cinderella gown and diamond jewellery. She wore her hair in a bun and finished the princess look with a tiara.

Their wedding reception was a perfect fairytale as the two entered the venue in a royal chariot adorned with colourful flowers and faux fur. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, television celebs Karan Kundra and girlfriend Anusha Dandekar were among the guests who joined the duo in their wedding celebrations.

Prince and Yuvika’s grand wedding was preceded by a fun-filled mehendi, engagement and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The bride had chosen a knee-length, mint green lehenga for her mehendi and an embroidered red anarkali gown for her engagement. The lady had then stepped out in a quirky white lehenga for her star-studded sangeet ceremony. Prince had complimented her in a white kurta during the pre-wedding celebrations except picking up a peach kurta pajama for the sangeet.

Their wedding was an intimate affair with Yuvika being the gorgeous bride in a beautiful maroon lehenga and Prince the perfect groom decked up in a white sherwani. The two had been dating for long before Prince proposed her in January this year.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 09:58 IST