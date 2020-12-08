Nail Polish trailer: Arjun Rampal is Manav Kaul’s only friend in this intense courtroom drama

tv

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:14 IST

Arjun Rampal will see you in the court come the New Year. The trailer of Nail Polish, Zee5’s latest offering, landed on Tuesday. A courtroom drama, it revolves around the murder of migrant children with Manav Kaul’s Veer as the prime accused. Arjun, a high-profile lawyer, is tasked with getting him acquitted at any cost.

He is promised with a Rajya Sabha seat if he can get that all important acquittal. The trial progresses with enough twists and turns for the audience. Childhood trauma, multiple personalities and political conspiracies are teased in the short trailer.

Calling the film a ‘promising project’, Arjun Rampal had earlier said in a statement, “With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special.”

Manav had added, “The energy on the set is quite intense and it has been a challenging role for me so far. The poster will confuse the viewers, especially when it comes to the polish on one nail. The uncertainty of the human mind will take centre stage in the narrative. I doubt people have got a chance to see something like Nail Polish in the OTT space.”

Besides Arjun and Manav, Nail Polish also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. It is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor. The ZEE5 original will premiere on January 1, 2021 on the OTT platform.